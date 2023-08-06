MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints.
The police department says they are conducting these checkpoints to promote driver safety and to deter individuals from driving under the influence.
The following are approved sobriety checkpoint locations within Murray:
- South 12th Street between Glendale Road and Murray City limits.
- Main Street between 8th Street and 9th Street
- Wilshire Drive between Bailey Road and Vasser.
- Glendale Road between 9th Street and 12th Street.
- Main Street between Industrial Road and the Murray City limits.
- Chestnut at the intersection with 8th Street.
- U.S. 641 at Diuguid Drive.
- Doran at Holiday Drive.
- North 16th Street at the intersection with Olive Street.
- Highway 94 at the intersection of Doran Road.
- 4th Street between Sycamore St. and Murray City limits south.
- Olive Street between 6th and 12th streets.
- North 16th Street between KY 121 and Diuguid Drive.
- Bailey Road and KY 121