The Murray Police Department is asking for information on a hit and run that happened on Saturday, June 4 at approximately 9:00 PM. When police arrived they found Stetson Fletcher of Murray lying in the roadway near 801 South 16th Street. Police say Mr. Fletcher had been struck by an unknown vehicle that had left the scene before officers arrived.
Fletcher was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any additional information to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.
Police are also asking for any information regarding the possible vehicle involved. It may have front end damage.
The Murray Police Department was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.