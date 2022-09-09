The Murray Police Department recently announced it will use body cameras for all sworn officers starting Monday.
However, other departments have already been using bodycams and say it's important to use them while out in the public eye.
Both the Paducah Police Department and the Benton Police Department say it's important to make sure there's accountability for both police and the public.
For departments throughout the area, transparency is a top priority.
With that, they say bodycams are great to have on hand for the departments.
"It has been a benefit," said Logan Hampton, a sergeant with the Benton Police Department. "We use them anytime we have citizen encounters. We get out of on traffic stops. Anytime we're involved in the public, we turn them on."
The Benton Police Department has a bodycam for each of their eight officers.
They've had their cameras for more than six years.
Sergeants say it's just another way to incorporate accountability.
"Say you and I have a conversation," Hampton said. "You come back and say that I said something inappropriate. Like we can go back and review the video taping and show that that was either true or untrue."
Similarly, the Paducah Police Department has had bodycams since 2016.
"Anything from dealing with domestic violence incidents to recording things on traffic stops to just any crime in general, there's recorded footage of what's going on and said by both partners," said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird.
The department spends more than $100,000 for bodycams and in-car cameras, too.
The Murray Police Department used an $80,000 grant to help fund their program for bodycams.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded the grant to the department.
Paducah, Benton and Murray Police Departments say bodycams are effective, especially when addressing complaints by the public.
Also, they can assist with victims, witnesses or suspects in the court of law.