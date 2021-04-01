MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department says officers who responded to a "possible threat" made toward Murray Middle School after students were dismissed for the day Thursday.
In a statement shared via Facebook, Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons says the middle school received a threat around 3:16 p.m. All students and staff who remained in the building at that time were evacuated, the district says, and multiple officers responded.
In a news release, the police department says "it was determined that the school was safe and no threat existed at the school." However, the department says it is continuing to investigate the matter.
In his statement, Samons emphasized that all students and staff are safe, and said all schools in the district will follow their regular class schedules on Friday. Samons says counselors will be available for students and staff.