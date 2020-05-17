MURRAY, KY - The Murray Police Department says they're investigating a shooting that killed a man.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of North 16th Street, and Lowe's Drive late Saturday night. When police arrived they found a man that had been shot. The man that was shot was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Murray police are in the early stages of the investigation and will provide more information as they get it. If you have any information about the shooting you are encouraged to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.