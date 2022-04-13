The Murray Police Department is currently working multiple cases involving thefts from vehicles.
According to the police department, the majority of break-ins have occurred on the north side of Murray around Vintage Hill and Opportunity Drive. Most of the incidents involved cars that were unlocked.
The Murray Police Department is reminding residents to lock your car doors, remove any valuables from your vehicle and maintain a list of serial numbers for your property.
If you have seen any suspicious activity that could be related to these thefts, please call the police department at 270-753-1621.