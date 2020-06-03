MURRAY, KY — Two men have been arrested and charged following a peaceful protest in Murray, Kentucky, Tuesday.
Murray Police Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said 55-year-old John Dickerson of Paducah pulled up to the crowd in a car and pointed a gun at protesters.
Wiggins said 53-year-old David Frymire of Murray pepper-sprayed protesters and officers 15 minutes later.
The Murray Police Department and Calloway County Sheriff's Department were present for the protest.
Several protesters who were pepper-sprayed said they felt fear, frustration, anger and so many other feelings in that moment.
Audrey Kellett marched with her girlfriend, Madison Wathen, and Wathen's dog. They were all pepper-sprayed.
"It was the absolute worst pain that I have ever been through in my entire life," said Kellett.
Kellet said they were hurt emotionally and physically.
"It felt like everything on my body was on fire. When we ended up getting home and showering, I was crying in the shower from the pain," said Wathen.
Wathen said she was more worried about her dog than herself.
"I felt like I should have been taking care of him, but I couldn't because I literally couldn't see. I could open my eyes at all," said Wathen.
The couple said Cookout in Murray provided gallons of milk to them and other protesters who were pepper-sprayed.
Kellett said there is a way to disagree respectfully. The Murray Police Department agrees.
Wiggins said they will not stand for violence. "We'll always be available if needed to provide safety of any of the protesters, safety of any of the people nearby," said Wiggins. "Making sure that everyone is able to express their opinion, express their voice, be heard but not be hurt."
There were several videos from the protest.
Calloway County Collective Founder Mary Scott Buck said she was shocked.
"I didn't know what was happening at first, but then I saw someone pouring water on their dog,"said Buck. "I saw people pouring water on their faces, so we knew that there was something that had happened."
Selena Earick recorded the march, because it was her first protest. She was sprayed and angry. Earick has asthma and had a hard time breathing. Earick said the behavior was unacceptable.
"Their actions spoke levels to the people that they are. I hate to say it, but there are a lot of people like that around us," said Earick. "I mean, I'm just glad he showed his true colors. I just wanted them to open their eyes. Everybody needs understanding, education and communication on this subject."
The protesters said, despite the circumstances, they will continue to protest and fight the injustices of police brutality. Both men are in custody Wednesday in the Calloway County Jail.
Wiggins said they will continue to have a presence at protests to keep everyone safe.
Dickerson was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Fryemire was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault, and five counts of third-degree assault.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any videos, photos, or other evidence from the Murray protest, you are asked to contact the Murray Police Department. If you would like to see the rest of the images from the protest, visit J.E. Photography Facebook page.