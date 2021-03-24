MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Bowling Green.
The police department says while 14-year-old Roman Jones is from Bowling Green, there is reason to believe he may be in the Murray area.
Jones was first reported missing in October of last year.
Police say Jones is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 132 pounds. He has two small cross tattoos on his left forearm.
If you see Jones or have information about where he is, investigators ask you to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621, the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000 or your local law enforcement agency.