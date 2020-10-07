MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department is searching for a missing man who hasn't been since since the evening of Oct. 1.
In a news release sent Wednesday, Oct. 7, the police department says 37-year-old Thomas Crawford was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday of last week.
Crawford is African American. He's 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 172 pounds, police say. Crawford has brown eyes, black hair and a goatee. Police say he may be driving a tan 2002 GMC Yukon.
Anyone with information about where Thomas Crawford is can contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.