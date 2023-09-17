MURRAY, KY — The Murray Pride Fest in Murray, KY, wrapped up Sunday after hosting a weekend of events. The final event was a religious service called "Love Casts Out Hate."
It was hosted by First Presbyterian, St. John's Episcopal, and Queer Faith, a religious group at Murray State that supports the LGBTQ community.
Parents, allies, and members of the LGBTQ community attended, all to show love and support.
"Everyone has a place you have a place and that you matter," said Charlie Heeke, a member of the LGBTQ community.
She said the service showed her that she has people who care about her.
"I realize that I have support and love everywhere that I go," said Heeke.
Pastor Brittany Sutherland said the LGBTQ community isn't always able to find support in churches.
"I want people to understand that they are part of that creation and that they deserve to feel loved. They deserve to love, and they deserve to be welcome, and they deserve to be celebrated," said Sutherland.
Mitch Coy, Vice President of the Murray Pride Board, said that support is critical.
"If we can change one life and make one life last one more day longer than what that person feels like they should then I think that's all it's for," said Coy.
There's one thing they want everyone to know.
"You are loved. There are churches who love you and accept you for who you are," said Coy.
Pastor Sutherland says if you're looking for an affirming church but don't have one in your area you can always watch services online from ones that are.