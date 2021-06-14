MURRAY, KY– The city of Murray will host their second ever Pride Parade and Picnic on Saturday, June 26.
This year's parade will start at the corner of Olive and 15th Street at 4 p.m, and participants will walk to Chestnut Park for the picnic and additional festivities. The event is expected to last until 8 p.m.
Attendees might want to bring seats, blankets, and snacks for the picnic portion. Some food and drinks may be available at the event.
Businesses or individuals interested in donating to the event may contact murraykypride@gmail.com. Any donations will be raised to support local LGBTQ+ youth organizations.
Visit the Murray Pride Parade & Picnic on Facebook for more info.