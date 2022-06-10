MURRAY, KY — Murray Pride Weekend kicked off Friday with a Murray Art Guild Pride pop-up exhibition featuring local artists in the LGBTQIA+ community.
The exhibition will be available for viewing at the Murray Art Guild through June 17.
Murray State University says Pride Weekend activities will held through Sunday, June 12.
A Pride march will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. The university asks participants to gather at the Murray State quad at 9 a.m.
The march will start at the corner of 15th Street and Olive Street, continue down Olive Street and end at the Central Park amphitheater in Murray. Then, an event will be held at the park featuring games, vendors, educational booths and several speakers. That event will be held until 4 p.m. Organizers say the event will be family-friendly, and there will be a children's area at the Playhouse in the Park porch from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday, a Murray Pride Drag Extravaganza will be held at 1300 N. 16th St. in Murray. The drag event, which is only for those ages 21 and up, will begin at 9 p.m. and feature drag queen The Princess, who competed on VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race. Tickets will be available at the door for $25.
At 4 p.m. on Sunday, an LGBTQIA+ friendly spiritual service will be held at the Arboretum.
For more information about Murray Pride, visit facebook.com/MurrayKYPride.