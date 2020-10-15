CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Online outrage as a Murray resident is charged.
Linda Arakelyan was one of several people who protested in favor of moving the Confederate statue in Murray back in August.
There was a heated exchange between people for and against the statue. The protest went on for 24 hours.
There are several videos of the incident circulating online.
During that time, William "Sandy" Forrest was recorded spraying water from a garden hose. The water hit protesters, including Arakelyan, and their chalk writings.
Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said reports were made against the man to the Murray Police Department after the incident.
The Murray Police Department said it asked to charge Forrest with harassment on two separate occasions, first on Aug. 21, and again on Aug. 28.
Ernstberger said there wasn't probable cause found in the evidence they provided. The case moved from the county attorney's office to the grand jury.
Ernsberger said the grand jury didn't find probable cause to charge Forrest, but they did charge Arakelyan with a Class A misdemeanor.
"The grand jury at that point found probable cause for the charge against Ms. Arakelyan based on the evidence that they had seen, or presumably based on the evidence they've seen. Again, I'm not, I wasn't a part of the deliberation."
The charge accuses her of falsely reporting an incident.
The indictment says Arakelyan "committed the offense of falsely reporting an incident" when she reported to police that Forrest "slapped her hand."
Since then, posts have circulated online from people upset about the charge.
Chris Hendricks is the attorney defending Arakeylan. He said he doesn't know how this happened.
"I can't sit here and say specifically where the charges came from. They were presented to the grand jury by the county attorney's office," said Hendricks. "But how that process came about for the grand jury to consider her being charged with an offense, I don't know the answer to that."
He said he will do his job and defend her.
"I think based on all the evidence, I don't believe that it can be proven that Linda knowingly made a false statement to law enforcement when she wrote her affidavit," Hendricks said.
Hendricks and Ernstberger have each spoken this week about the case and are in the process of working on an agreement.
If a resolution cannot be met, then the case could go to trial.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story originally characterized Linda Arakelyan as a Murray State University student. She is a Murray resident. The error in the web article and video has been corrected.