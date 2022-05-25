MURRAY, KY — While he was in Murray on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear presented the city with a ceremonial $500,000 check for a sidewalk project along 16th Street.
Beshear's office says the money — which comes from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program, administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet — will be used for design, right of way and relocation of utilities for the project.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant. South 16th Street has a lot of pedestrians and a sidewalk for a very short distance. This grant will definitely make this street much safer,” Mayor Bob Rogers said.
The project includes installation of a 6-foot-wide sidewalk with built-in storm drainage. The project starts near the intersection of Coach Estates Drive and Wiswell Road, and continues along 16th Street to Sycamore Street, where it will connect with existing sidewalks.
“Good, well-built sidewalks bring so many benefits,” Beshear said. “They promote safety, because pedestrians aren’t forced onto a traffic lane. They promote health and exercise by providing an alternative to short-distance driving. And they help connect our neighborhoods to schools, businesses, churches and more.”
In total, the project is estimated to cost $2.75 million, including $1.84 million for construction. Beshear's office says the city of Murray is investing a required local match of $550,442 for the project.
Beshear also on Wednesday announced that manufacturing company Hollobus Technologies is moving into the former Briggs & Stratton facility, with plans to bring 150 jobs to the city.
MORE DETAILS: Company bringing 150 jobs hopes 'to put Murray back on the map' as home of 'industry-leading disrupter'