MURRAY, KY — Dry conditions have the city of Murray, Kentucky, postponing its Fourth of July fireworks show. But, that's not stopping people from getting out to celebrate the holiday.
The dry conditions didn't keep the city from having its annual Fourth of July parade.
People of all ages showed up in their red, white and blue to spend the day in downtown Murray.
But, for Monday night, many have to make other plans.
This year, Haily Sanderson and her family experienced the horns and sirens of the city’s parade for the first time.
“My oldest daughter was in it, so we decided to go for the first time. It was actually really fun, other than the humidity,” Sanderson says.
The celebration continued at Rudy’s, a diner right off Main Street.
Jessica Wallace, a cook at Rudy’s, says it’s tradition to stay open for all the parade goers.
“We're one of the small businesses that are open on the Fourth. Most of them are closed, but we've been open since 5 this morning and it's been pretty packed all day,” says Wallace.
Like many in Murray, Wallace was hoping to see the finale of Freedom Fest: the fireworks.
But, the Murray Fire Department announced the display would be postponed for the safety of the park, surrounding businesses and residential areas.
“We were planning on taking our kids tonight to see the fireworks, but we understand that it's been so dry, and it may not be safe. And we want everybody to be safe, so we're looking forward to when they reschedule it, and we'll go to that,” Wallace says.
Wallace was disappointed, but determined to still make the best of her holiday.
“We're going to go to the lake, I think, and do some swimming and get some sun this afternoon, so it's nice that we're closing at 2 and we still get to see our families on the holiday,” says Wallace.
Sanderson also made other plans for her family.
She was considering going to Mayfield for its show but decided to stop by a fireworks tent on the way home instead.
“We decided to come get some fireworks, just a kid's party pack, since they were cancelled tonight. It’s something for the kids to do,” Sanderson says.
Murray's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 is still having its second annual Fireworks Extravaganza display in Almo, Kentucky, Monday night.
The event is put on by a professional fireworks company and is free to the public. The show begins at dusk.
The city of Murray is rescheduling its fireworks show for a later date.
While there are no fireworks in Murray, you can still celebrate the holiday Monday evening at Lovett Auditorium. The Murray State University Town and Gown Community Band will have a concert at 6:30 p.m.
The Fourth of July program includes the Star Spangled Banner, My Old Kentucky Home and other patriotic hits.
The concert is free. You just need to bring lawn chairs or blankets.