MURRAY, KY — A salon in Murray, Kentucky, is selling T-shirts to raise money for their hairstylists who are out of work because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Hair salons in Kentucky have been closed for the past month, leaving stylists jobless and worried about the future.
Stylists with Fringe Benefits Family Salon said they are struggling. Jada Moore and Amy McKinney own the Murray business.
Cars drove by the salon Friday, honking to show support while the stylists stood outside waving homemade signs.
Jada Moore said after being closed for more than a month, they needed to see their clients and friends.
"You hear their stories. You are sometimes, later, their doctors in a sense, their therapist. We miss that," said Moore. "I don't know how to function without having my people. Being here and having people drive by, I'm on cloud 9."
Stylists like Chelsea Clark have been jobless since they closed.
"This is our livelihood. If we don't work, we don't make money," said Clark.
The salon stopped taking rent from the stylists.
"There's a lot of us that didn't qualify or didn't receive the SBA loan, and a lot of our girls have not received unemployment yet, mine being one of them," said Moore.
The salon started selling shirts they got from Kayla Seavers, a local T-shirt designer.
She came up with designs styled after hair stylists, massage therapists, and nail technicians.
"So we come up with the 'Show me your roots, and I'll show you mine,'" said Seavers. "The main thing with these shirts was the Psalms 91, the hedge of protection, just to protect these girls and this community and for everybody to come together as one at this time."
The pink shirt has both a quote and a promise.
"Show me you're roots, I'll show you mine. We'll grow them together," said Moore. "I vowed not to color my hair until my customers could color their hair. We're women, and this, like, hurts our feelings to see all this stuff up here."
Moore said they are staying positive, but with Tennessee opening some businesses next week — with Tennessee salons expected to open later in May — they are worried they could lose customers.
"We're hoping and believing that our people will wait for us," said Moore.
They have already sold 80 shirts in the past few weeks, raising about $800, almost enough for all of their stylists to come back to work without paying their booth rent for two weeks.
The shirts are $20 each, and all of the money goes toward helping the stylists.
If you would like to learn more about how you can get a t-shirt, send a message to the Fringe Benefits Family Salon Facebook page.