MURRAY, KY — A school bus carrying 7th graders was involved in a collision in Murray around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a statement from the Murray Independent School District explains.
According to the statement, the accident occured while bus number 05 was stopped at the intersection of 12th and Olive Streets.
The district says no students or staff members reported injuries to first responders at the time, but some students later reported experiencing head and neck pain. The district says parents of those students have been contacted. They ask anyone with questions to contact their child's school.
The district thanked the Murray Police Department, Murray Fire Department, and EMS for responding quickly. Additionally, they said they were grateful for the actions of the bus driver — and for his "professionalism and quick actions during the incident."