MURRAY, KY — A Murray Middle School sixth grade student was recognized during the January Murray Independent School District Board meeting after winning second place at Kentucky's Deaf Spelling Bee.
Originally, the spelling bee was cancelled due to COVID, a MISD release says. Upon hearing it was resuming, MMS Sign Language Interpreter Angela Wallace helped Analise Renfroe register for the competition.
Advancing to state meant studying the list of 100 words to compete in December in Elizabethtown. Renfroe competed against 14 other Kentucky students. The last five competitors completed the list of the 100 words and continued to the seventh through ninth grade words.
Renfroe received a certificate and trophy for her win.