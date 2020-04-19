MURRAY, KY -- The City of Murray Small Business Relief Grant application opens Monday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
The city says the grant is funded by expanding an existing grant program in the 2020 city budget. The original funds were intended to help businesses choosing to locate in the downtown area.
The Murray website says the businesses that are eligible for the grant include those that are considered 'non-essential' during the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the following criteria:
- Required to stop or reduce operations because of the executive orders issued by the Governor.
- Operates in a brick and mortar location within the City of Murray.
- Was open and operating in Murray before January 1, 2020.
- Employ 25 people or less.
- Must be owned by a resident of Murray.
However, the website says if the small business if owned, in full or in part, by city officials, city employees, or spouses of either, then that business is not eligible for the relief grant.
The website says funds given to small businesses by the grant must be used for rent or mortgage, utilities, and payroll.
The city also says the relief grant could give up to $1,000 to qualifying businesses, and the grants may be modified if more money becomes available.
The city says they can award around 40 grants with the relief funds.
If your small business meets the criteria, you can apply at the city's website (click here) at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 20. You will also be required to submit a W-9 form.