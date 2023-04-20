PADUCAH — This is the first of several special reports following an investigation WPSD began in October of 2022 into Murray State University administrators and the university's public radio station WKMS.
Documents obtained by WPSD portray an award-winning public radio news department struggling with administrators, particularly Murray State University President Robert 'Bob' Jackson, about investigative reporting involving state lawmakers and other public figures and institutions.
WPSD amassed hundreds of pages of email correspondence, contracts, reports and other paperwork through multiple open records requests. Some of the documents came only after a ruling from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Murray State was in violation of the law. WPSD has also sued the university because we believe the school continues to improperly withhold or redact documents the public has a right to see. That lawsuit is pending. Other reporting includes questions about whether the radio station received budgetary punishment from the university.
COVID-19 cases
Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic in November of 2020, WKMS reporter Liam Niemeyer filed an open records request with the Calloway County Health Department. He was in search of reported COVID-19 case numbers, including case counts from the university. It's not clear how Murray State University President Bob Jackson learned the request had been filed, but Provost Tim Todd and then WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe were summoned to a Zoom meeting to "discuss WKMS."
Jackson, Todd and Lampe have not agreed to be interviewed about this incident or any of the many conversations and emails exchanged about the “mission and vision of WKMS” that took place over the next 19 months.
Then, after 17 years, Chad Lampe ultimately walked away from the station and its award-winning news department in June 2022.
Jamie Jameson hearing
However, Lampe did speak publicly about what transpired in April 2022 after Niemeyer filed an open records request seeking video from security footage that allegedly showed former Marshall-Calloway County Judge Jamie Jameson walking around the courthouse in his underwear early in the morning. Lampe testified before the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission in October 2022. He confirmed that Jameson told him Jackson was not happy about the request.
"If we're talking about this situation and whether or not I felt as though I was attempted, that someone was attempting to influence me or exercise some leverage over me because of the power they hold — yes," Lampe said at the time.
Lampe said he was subsequently ordered by administrators he believed were acting on Jackson's orders to provide a written explanation.
"I think when you get asked by your provost or your president or your dean to provide you something you otherwise wouldn't have to provide based on comments from an elected official, it feels as though it's a punishment," Lampe said.
Lampe then made a statement he has so far declined to publicly explain.
"There was no direct punishment to me directly, but the public radio station had received, received changes in their budgetary allocation as you would see lawmakers contact university officials in the event that their, if, if the university official, I can't speak for that person, but I can say the station — not necessarily me, but the station — could receive some negative blowback from the administration," Lampe said.
When Jameson's attorney asked Lampe if that happened in this case, Lampe responded, "You would have to talk to the administrators. I couldn't tell. I could not give you their frame of mind. I think that if you were in the meetings I was in, you could read between the lines."
Lampe said that incident accelerated his decision to leave the university.
Jackson gave a presentation to the Paducah Rotary Club in November of 2022. WPSD tried to speak with him about the incident involving his and Jameson's conversation and the possible WKMS story. Jackson refused to answer multiple questions before getting into the back seat of a car and being driven away. At the time of this interview, the university had not provided a statement to WPSD.
Jackson's opinion about WKMS
Emails we obtained after the Kentucky attorney general said Murray State violated the law by withholding them reveal that Jackson's opinion about WKMS’s reporting was well known to administrators.
The administrator in charge of journalism at the university, Dean David Eaton, wrote Lampe and Provost Todd on March 17, 2021:
"Dr. Jackson gets complaints in regards to the 'investigative' nature of some of the news...his line was along the lines of ‘We're not the New York Times.’ And this seems to be the nature of the complaints that are coming to him… I think this may be tied to a perception of FOIA requests that ‘reporters stir up trouble.’ Or inconvenience. Or maybe shed light in places people don't want it...which is a legit function of journalism…Clearly, WKMS is not simply a publicity arm of Murray State. National news/events get covered by NPR. Ryland Barton and others do a great job of covering Frankfort. The issue seems to be what in house reporters cover in this area…"
Outside influence
One example is a lawsuit that was later settled filed against Easterseals West Kentucky claiming sexual harassment. Kentucky State Sen. Danny Carroll is the CEO of Easterseals.
Eaton referred to the story in an email to Todd and Lampe in April 2021.
"Some people will still want to go to the top, and we can't stop that, but perhaps it would help. I still don't know, other than Easter Seals, what stories are causing problems," Eaton wrote.
"I wish I could stop phone calls, but sometimes even the most inane stories or requests can prompt a negative response. The key, though, to financial prosperity for WKMS is continued journalism and a fostering of student journalists…" Lampe responded.
Another Niemeyer story focused on Kentucky State Sen. Jason Howell and his Twitter feed, which Niemeyer characterized as "about tweets showing nudity, sex acts and other sexual content that were ‘liked’ by state Sen. Jason Howell's Twitter Account," never aired. Howell's district includes Murray State University.
Niemeyer is now a reporter for the Kentucky Lantern, and he later wrote the story for that publication. He emailed Murray State Marketing and Communications Director Shawn Touney in March of this year asking for an interview with Jackson.
"Chad Lampe, the general manager of WKMS at that time, called me at my desk right before we had planned to publish the story and told me to kill it. He told me he couldn't guarantee that my job would be protected if the story ran," Niemeyer wrote in an email.
Niemeyer has declined our request for an interview, but documents show he and then WKMS News Director Rachel Keller, last name formerly Collins, agreed at the time that the story was newsworthy.
Niemeyer' s email to Touney continues:
"In an interview, Collins (Keller) told me in her conversations with Lampe around the time the Twitter account story was being developed, Lampe was worried that myself or other station staff could be fired or the radio station's finances impacted if the story ran. Collins (Keller) says the Twitter account story being killed was a part of multiple incidents during her tenure as news director where Collins (Keller) and/or Lampe faced pressure from university administration or public figures in the community regarding stories that the station published or reporting the station pursued."
Keller also declined our request for an interview at this time. Touney's email reply to Niemeyer was redacted by the university.
Inquiry fallout
Niemeyer's initial reporting on Howell while at WKMS included an email he wrote to Howell outlining his questions about the Twitter account. Howell forwarded that email to Jordan Smith, who handles government relations for the university. Smith forwarded it directly to Jackson with the one word comment "Wow" followed by "See below."
Jackson forwarded it to Provost Tim Todd.
"Provost-hello. I hope you had a good past week. Welcome back to Murray to me. Please see below. Just hung up on a call, several texts and Jordan has received too. Please read carefully," Jackson wrote.
Todd's response is not included. Lampe also wrote an email addressed to "Dave" assumed to be Dean David Eaton. Jackson forwarded that email to Robert Miller, who serves as the university's attorney. Whatever he said to Miller was redacted with a handwritten note in red ink "attorney client privileged."
It should be noted that Lampe's email explanation about the Howell matter is at odds with Niemeyer's account of what transpired in his recent email to Touney.
Code of Integrity
It should be noted that both Lampe and the station manager who replaced him are on record saying WKMS news operates under the Public Media Code of Integrity.
It states, in part, "The freedom of public media professionals to make editorial decisions without undue influence is essential."
However, Murray State University Board of Regents, licensed to operate WKMS, has not adopted the code. Meanwhile, all of this has been unfolding as the university seeks renewal of national accreditation for its journalism program.
This is the first of several special reports over the coming weeks. Our next report will examine what happened when WKMS received a prestigious grant to fund another reporter for the station, and the goal is to air that story next week.
Murray State University’s response
WPSD has invited Jackson, Todd, and Eaton to sit down for on-camera interviews to explain their positions, thoughts and mindsets on the mission, purpose and role of WKMS Radio. We emailed all three on March 1, and none of them responded. We then called the offices of all three, left messages, and none of them returned our calls.
The university did issue the following statement via email:
“Murray State University issued a press release dated December 12, 2022 regarding WKMS, a unit of the university, and new station manager, Asia Burnett, as well as a message to campus on December 14, 2022 regarding the development of a strategic plan and other policies and procedures. The strategic planning process led by key faculty, staff, an associate provost, the WKMS station manager, students, and community members, among others, has been completed and provides an important roadmap for the future.
“The university has provided consistent financial support to WKMS for many years including during the pandemic. This financial support, future work and new leadership for WKMS allows us to fully pursue WKMS' Vision which is as follows: "WKMS is a beacon for growing regional culture as a part of Murray State University's public service investment in our communities through thoughtful journalism, conversation, music and arts."
“Importantly, during the past two or more years, we have worked toward continuous improvement at WKMS ensuring the station is a trusted resource supporting our educational mission in coordination with students, faculty, staff, volunteers, and our audience while providing opportunities for our students. Also, in FY 2019-20 through FY 2021-22, WKMS maintained its staffing and budget levels during a time when other units at the university did not as we managed through a global pandemic, state pension cost increases and other financial pressures.”