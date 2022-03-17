The Murray State Racers have defeated the San Francisco Dons in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Racers won in overtime, 92-87.
No. 7 seed Murray State trailed No. 10 seed San Francisco by just one point at the half. By the end of the second half, the teams were tied at 73, sending the game into overtime.
Murray State now advances in the tournament after Thursday night's win.
Fans had hoped that the Racers would get the chance to face off against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round. But, unfortunately, the Saint Peter's University Peacocks of New Jersey defeated Kentucky earlier Thursday night, 85 to 79.
The games continue Saturday, with Michigan vs Tennessee at 4:15 p.m. CT, followed by Murray State vs. Saint Peter's at 6:45 p.m.