The Murray State Racers defeated the Valparaiso University Crusaders 78-50 Thursday night in round one of the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball tournament.
Local 6 Sports Director Adam Wells says that's the largest margin of victory for the Racers since the team's win over Lindsey Wilson College in November.
Jamari Smith led the way with 19 points, Wells reports.
The Racers will face the Drake Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
On Local 6 at 10, Adam brought us more details from Thursday night's game. Watch the video above to see that coverage, and click here for even more about Thursday's game.