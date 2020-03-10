MURRAY, KY — Ahead of its spring break, Murray State University is asking students, faculty and staff to reconsider all non-essential travel plans, both within the United States and internationally.
The university made the request through its official Facebook page Tuesday night.
The university is also encouraging anyone who does travel to complete a voluntary travel form, so it "can provide support to returning travelers and safeguard our entire campus community."
Murray State says it has a coronavirus work group that has been meeting regularly to develop and implement a plan.
CNN reported late Tuesday night that coronavirus cases have reached 1,000 in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a guide with travel information related to the virus.
