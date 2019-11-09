MURRAY, KY— Every year Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Gamma Delta team up through Murray and the Calloway County Need Line for a food drive.
Saturday, the fraternity and sorority delivered bags of food they collected last week.
The goal of the drive is to help people in need make it through the holiday season.
Lambd Chi Alpha President Seth Harness says the volume of food brought in helps need line get through this busy time of year.
"I've been up at need line volunteering, apart from this, and just had a chance to witness first hand the long line of people coming up there," Harness said.
"I mean, some of them have kids, some of them are elderly, some of them have a disability and they really rely on Need Line and the food Need Line provides to eat."
Since the drive began they've delivered thousands of pounds of food that help feed families in need.