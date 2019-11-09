Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND WEST KENTUCKY FOR LATE MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY... RAIN IS FORECAST TO CHANGE TO SNOW ON VETERAN'S DAY. THE CHANGE OVER WILL BE IN THE AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND BY EVENING ACROSS WEST KENTUCKY. MINOR ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW UP TO 1 INCH WILL BE POSSIBLE. HOW MUCH ACCUMULATES WILL DEPEND ON GROUND AND PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF SNOW. FLASH FREEZING ON AREAS ROADS IS A CONCERN AS WELL, ESPECIALLY FROM AROUND SUNSET ON INTO THE EVENING, AS TEMPERATURES FALL RAPIDLY. AFTER THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION MOVES OUT, BITTER COLD WILL FOLLOW. GUSTY NORTH WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH WILL DRIVE WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS LATE MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL BE UNSEASONABLY COLD FOR MID NOVEMBER. NORMAL LOW TEMPERATURES FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR ARE NEAR 40 DEGREES.