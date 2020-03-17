MURRAY, KY — Murray State University says classes will be taught online or through alternative delivery methods for the rest of the spring semester, starting Monday, March 23.
The university made the announcement in a news release sent Tuesday. Murray State also says all campus and student events and activities are postponed or canceled through May 15.
The decision to continue the semester with online and alternative instruction was made in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
The release says Murray State University will stay open, but all campus buildings will be closed to the general public.
The university's health update webpage says Murray State's residence halls will not reopen following spring break and will stay closed for the rest of the spring semester. The university says students should start preparing now to move out of the residence halls. Students will receive emails with instructions for moving out by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
To see the Murray State University health update page, click here.