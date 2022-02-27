Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Water levels continue to rise along the Lower Ohio River from Smithland Dam to Cairo. Crests in minor to moderate flood stage are forecast to occur by the middle of next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 43.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&