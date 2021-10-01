MURRAY, KY — The Murray State University College of Humanities and Fine Arts will hold its 12th annual fundraising gala, A Taste of the Arts, later this month.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center.
During the gala, Murray State students in the music, theater and art and design programs will showcase their talents. The event also includes fine dining and a live auction, the university says in a news release. All proceeds benefit the Taste of the Arts scholarship fund, to directly support students in their arts education.
"This annual event means so much to our students in the areas of art & design, music and theatre arts. Not only is A Taste of the Arts the primary opportunity for us to raise funds for scholarships for students in the fine arts but it is also a chance for those same students to perform during the event and talk with attendees about their experiences at Murray State University,” College of Humanities and Fine Arts Dean David Balthrop says in a statement. “This year is particularly special because our students will be able to perform for a live audience again, since we had to postpone last year due to the pandemic. Our students are greatly looking forward to the opportunity to show their work to others and to provide an exceptional experience for our gathered guests. This will be a fun and exciting evening for all involved!”
The university says public health and safety measures included in the Racer Safe and Healthy guidelines will be followed at the in-person event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual tickets for the gala are $75, and full tables are $550. To sponsor a table, buy an individual ticket, or for more information, call Carol Brunn at 270-809-3023 by Oct. 15.
Those who cannot afford to attend the gala but still want to donate to the scholarship fund can contact JP Paul at 270-809-3940 or by email at jpaul@murraystate.edu.