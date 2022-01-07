MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Murray State will become the 11th member of the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1.
University officials announced Friday the Board of Regents accepted an invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference and will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Missouri Valley does not include football or rifle.
Murray State is working to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in that sport.
"It is important to understand that the invitation extended by the Missouri Valley Conference really was a contingency to be considered by the Missouri Valley Football Conference," Murray State Athletics Director Kevin Saal said. "The desire for a parallel process turns into a serial and linear process pretty quickly. So we've been engaged in that process since the date that we received the invitation from the Missouri Valley Conference and as you will see in the board materials, there is unanimous support from the Presidents within the Missouri Valley Football Conference to engage in a membership discussion and transition with Murray State football."
Murray State's rifle program is ranked sixth in the nation and will continue competing in the OVC.
Murray State is the second OVC program to leave for the Missouri Valley Conference. Belmont announced its move in September.
In a statement Friday afternoon, OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said: "While a conference member, the OVC is committed to providing Racer student-athletes with exemplary championships experiences. Additionally, moving forward, we look to continue our mutually beneficial relationship through affiliate memberships in some sports. The OVC has a rich history, and memories and friendships developed over the years are not forgotten, yet the focus of our unified membership is on the OVC’s future."