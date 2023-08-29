MURRAY, KY — A Marine from Illinois who was killed in a tiltrotor aircraft crash Sunday in Australia was a Murray State University alumna, the university confirmed on Wednesday.
Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau originally of Belleville, Illinois, was one of three Marines killed in the crash, which happened during training exercises, CNN reports. She was 29 years old.
On Wednesday, Murray State released a statement saying LeBeau was a 2016 graduate of the university, where she earned a bachelor's degree in equine science before joining the Marine Corps. In the statement, Murray State President Bob Jackson said: "Capt. LeBeau served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University. She was an active member of our campus community and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members, said Dr. Bob Jackson, '85, President of Murray State University."
The Marine Corps on Tuesday said LeBeau and two other members of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (reinforced) based out of Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, were killed when a MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia. The other Marines killed were Osprey crew chief Cpl. Spencer R. Collart, 21, of Arlington, Virginia, and Osprey pilot and Executive Officer Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, of Jefferson, Colorado.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of three respected and beloved members of the MRF-D family,” Col Brendan Sullivan, commanding officer of MRF-D, said in a statement Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and with all involved."
Three other Marines were injured in that crash. As of Tuesday, the Marine Corps said those individuals were still in Royal Darwin Hospital, with one in critical condition and two in stable condition. Seventeen others were released from that same hospital after the Marine Corps said they were treated for minor injuries. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
In full, Murray State's statement reads:
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the terrible news of the loss of our alumna and U.S. Marine, Captain Eleanor V. LeBeau, originally from Belleville, Illinois, in an aircraft accident near the Australian coast this past weekend. Capt. LeBeau, a 2016 graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Equine Science, joined the Marine Corps after earning her degree. 'Capt. LeBeau served her country with distinction and brought great pride to Murray State University. She was an active member of our campus community and will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members, said Dr. Bob Jackson, '85, President of Murray State University.'"