MURRAY, KY — Murray State University on Tuesday named the members of a task force to begin a feasibility study looking into a statewide veterinarian shortage and working toward the development of a school of veterinary medicine.
The Murray State Board of Regents on Aug. 25 voted in favor of a resolution to create the task force and begin the feasibility study. If it is eventually created, Murray State's would be the only school of veterinary medicine in Kentucky.
The university already has a pre-veterinary program. It's part of the Hutson School of Agriculture. Murray State says that program has the largest estimated pre-veterinary medicine/technology enrollment of any Kentucky university, and it's one of only three programs in the state fully accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Among the resources the university touts are the A. Carman Animal Health Technology Center in Calloway County and the Breathitt Veterinary Center in Christian County. The university says the animal health technology center has state-of-the-art equipment and supplies to prepare students for veterinary medicine careers, and describes the veterinary center as "a nationally preeminent animal disease diagnostic laboratory dedicated to protecting the invaluable assets of Kentucky’s equine, livestock and poultry industries."
Speaking with Local 6 last week about the possibility of creating a school of veterinary medicine at Murray State, Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Brian Parr said the program would help meet the needs of the state's animal agriculture industry, and help meet the high demand for veterinarians and vet techs in the state. It would also allow students to continue their education in Kentucky.
"I am very pleased to appoint this important task force of leading agricultural professionals as we study the many critical needs in this area and advance a School of Veterinary Medicine in Kentucky at Murray State University,” Murray State University President Bob Jackson said in a statement included in Tuesday's announcement. “We have a growing shortage of veterinarians in Kentucky and we are excited to advance the important work of addressing this need. We are extremely grateful to the members of this group for their assistance and wise counsel as we move forward."
Members named to the task force include:
- David Beck, president and COO of Kentucky Venues.
- Jeremy Buchanan, executive director of the Purchase Area Development District.
- Dr. Johanna Choate, veterinary faculty with the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Seth Clark, pre-veterinarian student at the Hutson School of Agriculture.
- Sarah Coleman, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council.
- Nikki Ellis, executive director of Kentucky Pork Producers.
- Renee Fister, associate provost at Murray State University.
- Dr. Claire Fuller, dean of the Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology at Murray State University.
- Sharon Furches, second vice president at Kentucky Farm Bureau.
- Christian County Judge Executive Jerry Gilliam.
- Jamie Guffey, executive director of the Kentucky Poultry Federation.
- Daniel Hayden, program coordinator for the Kentucky Cattlemen's Association.
- Kentucky Rep. Richard Heath, chairman of the state House Agriculture Committee.
- Yesenia Hernandez, pre-veterinarian student at the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Dr. Laura Ken Hoffman, associate professor at the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Kentucky Sen. Jason Howell, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
- Trigg County Judge Executive Stan Humphries.
- Tara Joiner, licensed veterinary technologist at the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Nathaniel Keith, production manager at Cal Maine Foods.
- Dr. Brittany Kirby, assistant professor, at the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Dr. John Laster, on the executive board of the Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.
- Doug Lawson, president/COO at Field and Main Bank.
- Dr. Brent Mayabb, global chief medical officer at Royal Canin.
- Theresa Nichol with Garnett Farms.
- Dr. Shea Porr, associate dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Ronny Pryor, a representative with Tyson Foods.
- Dr. Debbie Reed, Director, Breathitt Veterinary Center, Murray State University
- Kentucky Rep. Steven Rudy, House majority floor leader.
- Joanna Shake, executive director at Green River Area Development District.
- Kristen Stewart, agriculture coordinator at Hopkinsville Community College.
- Dr. Jared Tapp, veterinarian with Pennyrile Animal Clinic.
- Jason Vincent, executive director of the Pennyrile Area Development District.
Co-Chairs:
- Dr. Brian Parr, dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture at Murray State University.
- Jordan Smith, executive director of government and institutional relations at Murray State University.
Ex-Officio:
- Murray State University President Robert L Jackson.
- Murray State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Tim Todd.
- Murray State University Senior Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley.