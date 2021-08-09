MURRAY, KY– Murray State University has up to $4.5 million from federal stimulus funds to assist eligible students this school year.
School officials announced Monday that the money comes from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March.
Eligible students who are attending classes in the fall were notified of the funds last week. First-year students will receive an e-mail after Aug. 24 detailing how they can access the federal stimulus funds.
The grant awards students $250 to $1,500. The money can be used for education-related expenses or emergency costs related to COVID, including tuition, food, housing, healthcare or childcare.
Murray State has already forgiven close to $1 million in student debt before the fall semester, which begins Aug. 17.
“We are very grateful for these federal stimulus funds, and are pleased to be able to provide assistance to many of our students and their families,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said.