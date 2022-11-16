PADUCAH — Weeks of investigation and hearings are now raising questions about Murray State University President Bob Jackson's involvement with former local Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson to allegedly stop a news story from airing on WKMS. Public radio station WKMS is owned and operated by Murray State University.
Earlier this month, the Judicial Conduct Commission removed Jameson from the bench after a full week of hearings. Former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe gave testimony on the incident during Jameson's JCC hearing in October. Lampe's testimony centered around an open records request WKMS filed earlier this year to get video of Jameson allegedly walking around the Marshall County Judicial Building in his underwear.
Local 6 recently filed an open records request to learn more about Jackson's alleged involvement in stopping that story from making air. However, we weren't able to learn much from the request, because the university denied us access to most of the communications we asked for. In the denial letter, Murray State's general counsel, Robert Miller, said, "your request is denied to the extent documents contain exempt information—the disclosure of which would impinge or inhibit the freedom of the press."
Any documents that were provided by Murray State were heavily redacted. The emails we were given are of a conversation between Murray State Provost Tim Todd and David Eaton, who serves as the dean of the MSU College of Business.
Jackson gave a presentation to the Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday afternoon. We tried to speak with him about the incident involving his and Jameson's conversation and the possible WKMS story. Jackson refused to answer multiple questions before getting into the back seat of a car and being driven away.
During his testimony to the JCC, Lampe said the incident with Jameson and Jackson is one of the reasons he left WKMS and Murray State University. We were able to obtain an email Lampe sent to the provost. That email details Lampe's phone call with Jameson about the open records request WKMS had filed. Lampe ends the email by saying, "this isn't a story for us and it was solved on Tuesday of this week and would have been solved without a call to Dr. Jackson."
Local 6 will be appealing Murray State University's response to our open records request. You can find our original open records request, Murray State's response, the documents they provided and Lampe's email detailing his conversation with Jameson below.