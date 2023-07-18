MURRAY, KY — Murray State University’s School of Engineering has received a $56,000 grant from the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization.
The grant funding will go towards a mechatronics lab expansion, which is used to support students pursuing bachelor's degrees in electromechanical engineering technology, manufacturing engineering technology, and associates in mechatronics.
The grant was presented by PACRO Executive Director Greg Wiles and Board Chairman Eddie Jones.
“We are fortunate to have Murray State University’s representation and participation on PACRO’s Executive Committee,” Wiles said. “PACRO is honored to help with the funding for the automation lab expansion in the electromechanical engineering technology program. We are confident the grant funding will help create new employment opportunities and provide the necessary education to meet the increasing electromechanical engineering technology demands in our region.”
In response, Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said, “I want to thank the PACRO Board, Executive Director Greg Wiles, and PACRO Board Chairman Eddie Jones for their support of the School of Engineering.” He also added, “They recognize that our many important engineering programs and regional initiatives are vitally important to economic and workforce development in our region. We are deeply grateful for their gift and support."
