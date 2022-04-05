On Tuesday, the Murray State Alumni Association (MSUAA) announced six alumni had been selected as the 2022 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award.
MSUAA has been recognizing Murray State alumni who have made meaningful contributions to their professions with the Distinguished Alumni Award for nearly half a century.
This year's recipients will be recognized during the Distinguished Alumni dinner and award ceremony on April 22.
The 2022 recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award include:
Dr. Alissa Young
Dr. Young (‘89, ‘93) is a career educator who is currently president of Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). Dr. Young began at the school more than 30 years ago as a communication instructor and has moved through the ranks at the school until she became president in 2017.
Dr. Young has been credited with strengthening the school's existing partnerships and forging new business and industry relationships to expand opportunities for students. She has also overseen services available to students such as the new PathFinder Food Pantry, Goode Family Student Emergency Fund and a Laptop Loaner Program.
Harold Doran
Doran is a Murray native who has spent much of his life attending Murray State events. After graduating from MSU in 1975, Doran attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received his MBA.
Doran then returned to Murray to help run his family business: Peoples Bank of Murray. Since he became the bank's president in 1988, Doran has served in economic leadership roles on the state and federal level. Some notable positions include chairman of the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in Frankfort for seven years and as the chairman of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation based in Miami, Florida, for five years. He has also served on the MSU Foundation Board since 2000, and is currently vice-chairman of the Foundation Board and chair of the board’s Joint Investment Committee.
Steven Rudy
State Representative Steve Rudy ('00) has been an elected member of the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2004. The Ballard County has served as the House Majority Floor Leader for over a year. Prior to his current leadership role Rudy has served as chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee.
“I’m proud to be a Murray State graduate and honored to be named a Distinguished Alumni,” Rudy said. “My time at Murray State helped instill in me a desire to serve our Commonwealth and make a difference for future generations.”
Nancy Gibbs Becker
Becker (‘63) is a distinguished alumni who has used her love of the arts and philanthropy to help others across the U.S.
As a New York City resident, Becker has established many cultural and educational organizations and program. Some of the programs Becker assisted with include: The Beethoven Society, The Shakespeare Society, an annual spring fundraising event in support of Link Up, a children's music program at Carnegie Hall, and RoundTable Cultural Seminars, a nonprofit continuing-education organization for adults on the Upper Eastside.
Despite Becker's successes in New York, she has not limited herself to that area of the country. In Western Kentucky Becker has provided gifts to Murray State University Libraries, WKMS, various scholarship funds and, most recently, much-needed improvements to Lovett Auditorium.
Robert "Bud" Foster
Foster (‘83) is a Murray State football legend who has gone on to have a distinguished coaching career. After winning an OVC championship with MSU in the '80s, Foster joined former coach Frank Beamer on his coaching staff. After winning another OVC Championship with Beamer as a coach, Foster followed his mentor to Virginia Tech where they had another successful run.
Under Foster and Beamer, Virginia tech began a streak of 27 bowl game win streak. Foster eventually became defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech where he would coach four NFL Pro Bowlers, three Super Bowl Champions and 45 players selected in the NFL Draft. Foster currently serves as the Assistant Athletic Director at Virginia Tech.
Marla Moore
Moore ('11) will be recognized as the 2022 Distinguished Young Alumna for her successful graphic design career. Throughout her young career, Moore has worked on major creative and design campaigns for leading corporations such as corporations including Amazon, Redfin and now Buck, the global creative company behind international brands like Meta, Apple and Google. At Buck, Moore serves as Creative Director/Head of Strategy.
“Murray State was an integral part of shaping the person I am and the path I've taken,” Moore said. “The fact that there's nowhere else I'd rather be is proof positive of Murray's resounding impact on my life.”
If you are interested in attending the April 22 ceremony for these alumni, click here.