MURRAY, KY ━ Five cadets with Murray State University's ROTC program took their oaths of enlistment on Wednesday, pledging to serve the military once they complete their degrees.
The ceremony came just days after the death of Murray State alumna and Marine Osprey pilot Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau. She died in a tiltrotor aircraft crash Sunday during a training exercise in Australia.
LeBeau graduated from Murray State in 2016 and joined the Marines in 2018.
The cadets who took their oaths Wednesday shared their condolences for LeBeau’s family, and said they're grateful LeBeau served her country. They said the tragic accident that caused her death and the deaths of two other Marines wouldn't deter them from doing what they've always wanted to do: serve.
Brock Robinson is one of the cadets who took the oath of enlistment Wednesday. He knew he wanted to serve for years.
"My grandfather, before he passed away, said that he thought every man and every boy should at least go through boot camp. And well, the day that I signed the papers to join the Marine Corps, he actually had a major heart attack. So, I knew from that day forward that this was what I was supposed to do," he said.
Robinson had already served three years in the Marines and wanted to earn his degree to become an officer. He said he loves this job.
"I think that's the best thing about the military is you don't know. You don't know what the future is. You just know that you've got to do your job, and depending on how you do your job, how well you succeed in the military and anything in life, how much effort you put into it is what you get out of it," he said.
Robinson said he honors LeBeau’s sacrifice and knows the potential risks.
He said his career is worth the risk. His fellow cadet, Genesis Pearson, agreed.
"I know that there are dangers in any profession. It's no different with being in the military. My deepest condolences to her family. She served our country with honor and dignity," Pearson said.
Pearson said she comes from a military family and always knew that was what she wanted to do.
"Everyone in my family has served, and I knew that I wanted to go to college first before I went and enlisted, but then I found out about ROTC about two years ago. I found out about it between my junior and senior years, and I was super excited. I was like, ‘OK, this is really what I really want to do,’" she said.
She said she knows her enlistment brings her one step closer to helping others, and she won’t let the potential dangers keep her from that.
"Don’t live in fear, because then you will make mistakes. You will do something that you don't like, and then further down in your career, years later, you're like, ‘Oh, man, I wish I did this. I wish I did that. Should have, could've, would've. Just go ahead and take that step. Don't be afraid. Live your life how you want to live it," she said.
The cadets still have one to two years before they start their officer positions.