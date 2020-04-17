MURRAY, KY — The novel coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on Murray State University. But a group of students don't want the university's animals to be negatively impacted too.
The students — Bailey Coffman of Jackson, Tennessee; McKenna Debus of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Rachel Lawrence of Owensboro, Kentucky; Gabby Lee of Elgin, Illinois; and Danielle French of Benton, Kentucky — chose to continue working at the Murray State University Equine Center to care for its approximately 45 horses.
Among the horses is Racer One, known for running a celebratory lap around the football field at Roy Stewart Stadium every time the home team scores. Coffman was Racer One's jockey from January 2019 to January 2020.
Coffman said she loves horseback riding, because "if you had a bad day or if you just need somewhere to come and just relax your mind, they just got a way to make you feel like your safe."
But for Coffman, it's about more than just riding horses. It's about caring for them, too. So she and the other four student workers feed the horses twice a day, maintain their stalls, and manage their hooves and shoes, among other tasks.
"That's a lot of mouths to feed. And with us being a little short-handed, with some of our workers having to go home because of the pandemic, we've all had to really pull our weight and make sure things get done," said Coffman.
Debus said, despite the pandemic, it's important to ensure the horses' lives continue to be normal.
"They do so much for us during the semester and during the year. They allow us to learn. They allow us to become better riders. They help us when we're stressed. I come out here sometimes to study," said Debus. "And I just feel like it's a really important thing that their lives are not affected by (the pandemic), because they help us so much in the time when we need them that it's now their time to need us."
Because of the pandemic, the absence of visitors at the Equine Center has been jarring.
"It's been a shock. With everyone leaving, it's been a little lonely. It's been sad not seeing, especially, the team members and the members of the Horseman's Association that are usually out here every day," said Coffman. "We see so many people coming out here and loving on the horses, and cleaning stalls, and people just love to be out here just because of the atmosphere."
But there are highlights, like the birth of the foal, Tina, about two weeks ago. Coffman said Tina is short for Quarantina. The students helped deliver another foal recently, too.
Debus said another plus of tending the horses is the amount of life lessons she's learned.
"They kind of have this amazing way of teaching you more about yourself and what you actually love in life," said Debus. "They've given me patience, and taught me to work hard and be determined, and it's all things that I use in my everyday life."
Equine Facilities Manager Alysia Conner leads the student workers. Conner said in a news release that her students have also been involved with vaccinating and blood-testing each horse and helping with taking the horses to vet appointments.
In addition to the five students working at the Murray State University Equine Center, there are another 25 agriculture students tending to the university's livestock and farms, Conner said.