MURRAY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed an associate professor at Murray State University and the executive director of the Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center to serve on the Kentucky Commission on Women.
Murray State associate professor of agriscience Kristie Guffey has been appointed to complete the term of commission member Ellen Adkisson after Adkisson resigned, Beshear's office announced Friday. Guffey will serve on the commission for the rest of Adkisson's unexpired term, which will end on Jan. 17, 2023.
Beshear has also appointed Paducah/McCracken County Senior Center Executive Director Christine Thompson to serve on the commission. Thompson was appointed to replace commission member Erika Calihan, whose term has expired, the governor's office says. Thompson's term on the commission will end on Jan. 17, 2026.
Two other women were appointed to serve on the commission: Hopkins Elementary School library media specialist Jennifer Coldiron of Somerset, Kentucky, and Harrodsburg attorney Whitney Johns. Coldiron will replace commission member Jenny Ditto, who has resigned, through the end of Ditto's term on Jan. 17, 2023. Johns replaces Sandra Shuffett, whose term has expired. Johns' term will expire on Jan. 17, 2026.
The commission's purpose is to elevate the status of women and girls in Kentucky and empower them to overcome barriers to equity, the commission's website states. The commission was created in 1964, in response to President John F. Kennedy's creation of the Commission on the Status of Women.
For more information about the Kentucky Commission on Women, visit women.ky.gov.