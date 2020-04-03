MURRAY, KY - Despite these tough times, a lot of you are coming together, at a distance or virtually. Whether it's through art work, exercising, or even a message on a windowsill, a lot of you are doing your part to help others in the community. Now, the ones who need our help are medical professionals.
Murray State University’s Institute of Engineering are making face shields for medical staff around our region.
They’ve made more than 200 so far, and plan on making more to meet the needs of community members, medical staff and first responders.
The face shields are usually $30 or more per unit, but the 3D printing allows the students to produce them for less than a dollar each.
The whole process is done on 3D printers, and takes about 30-45 minutes to make. The shield portion is made of transparency sheets that were donated from others in the community.
If you’re wanting to make a donation, learn more or request a 3D face shield, you can e-mail assistant professor, Dr. Rudy Ottway at jottway@murraystate.edu.