MURRAY, KY — Murray State University has names a new dean for the Hutson School of Agriculture.
According to a news release from MSU, Dr. Brian Parr has been a Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Science since 2015. He later served as the Assistant Dean for the School of Agriculture from July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2022, now he has been appointed as the Dean.
Parr received a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University and his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Tennessee. In 2022, Parr was recognized by the Oklahoma State University Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Leadership as a recipient of its Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Parr’s research has been featured in multiple scholarly journals, publications and presentations. He has been a member of the Kentucky Agriculture Council since 2015 and holds memberships in multiple professional organizations, including the American Association of Agricultural Educators and the Kentucky Association for Career and Technical Education.
“I am committed to honoring our rich heritage while moving forward with the advancements of our industry for the beneit of our students and faculty. I am excited about the direction that the Hutson School of Agriculture is headed!” says Parr.