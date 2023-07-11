MURRAY, KY — Murray State University has been nationally recognized in the Colleges of Distinction “Best Colleges” rankings for 2023-2024.
According to their website, Colleges of Distinction is a resource dedicated to helping student finding the best college. Colleges of Distinction rates colleges based on student engagement, teaching ability, campus community, and student’s success rate. Each school also has to be nominated for recognition.
According to a news release from MSU, they were one of two public, regional universities in Kentucky that were recognized. MSU was nominated for affordability as well as their business, education, engineering, and nursing programs.
“This most recent national accolade by Colleges of Distinction highlights Murray State University as an excellent educational and campus life experience for our students with valuable opportunities to grow personally and professionally, all while being recognized for quality and affordability,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
This hasn’t been the first time MSU was nationally recognized as one of the most affordable colleges. They have been named one of the top universities in the country by the U.S. News and World Report for the last 32 years.
MSU has also been recognized by Washington Monthly, Forbes, Money Magazine, and the Wall Street Journal.
Due to their increased national recognition MSU has expanded their regional tuition rate to include 15 different states across the country. Including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.