MURRAY, KY — As part of Murray State University’s 2020–26 Capital Plan, the institution has taken on a series of campus construction projects, one of which will renovate the student center.
The project, estimated at $5.5 million, will update the Curris Center, which is used daily for student life, prospective students and families, alumni and a variety of campus programs and activities.
Plans for the Curris Center renovation project include the following:
Relocating the Student Government Association/Student Activities offices to a more accessible location on the second floor
Changing the first floor front entrance into a welcome center for prospective students and their families when visiting the university
Adding a new Esports space for students
Installing new flooring, paint, common-space furnishings, lighting and fixtures
Updating branding to all three levels of the building using the university's colors of blue and gold
Preliminary planning for the project began in 2020 and included constituency groups, specifically student groups such as SGA, as well as staff within the Curris Center to provide feedback and input.
The Curris Center was built in 1981 to serve as the new student center on campus and was designed specifically as the central hub for students to gather, lounge, recreate and eat. Among other resources and areas, the Curris Center houses the campus bookstore, Office of Enrollment Management, campus dining options and the Center for Student Involvement.