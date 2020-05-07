MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State University Nonprofit Leadership Program presented the Fundraising Award to Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center in west Kentucky Monday.
The $1,000 award came from the Murray State University Foundation Nonprofit Resource Fund.
The university says 22 students across six programs designed the award in a financial management and development course.
The students took applications from nonprofits who have demonstrated effective fundraising practices. The students then judged the applicants based on a variety of criteria, including the nonprofit's goals, fundraising methods and board involvement.
“Considering that they have already raised 78 percent of their capital campaign through a variety of funding sources and they have 100 percent board funding support, I feel that the Lotus fundraising plan is very feasible,” Cody Rogers, a senior Cody Rogers says. “They aren’t relying on a single event for funding. Everything I read on their application shows that they are thoughtful about how they fundraise.”
