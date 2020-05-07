MSU LOTUS Fundraising Award

MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State University Nonprofit Leadership Program presented the Fundraising Award to Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center in west Kentucky Monday.

The $1,000 award came from the Murray State University Foundation Nonprofit Resource Fund.

The university says 22 students across six programs designed the award in a financial management and development course.

The students took applications from nonprofits who have demonstrated effective fundraising practices. The students then judged the applicants based on a variety of criteria, including the nonprofit's goals, fundraising methods and board involvement.

“Considering that they have already raised 78 percent of their capital campaign through a variety of funding sources and they have 100 percent board funding support, I feel that the Lotus fundraising plan is very feasible,” Cody Rogers, a senior Cody Rogers says. “They aren’t relying on a single event for funding.  Everything I read on their application shows that they are thoughtful about how they fundraise.”

For more information on Lotus and their services, click here.

Tags