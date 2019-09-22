MURRAY, KY—Murray State University proved Sunday that sports can be enjoyable for everyone.
MSU student athletes worked with special olympians at their "A Day As a Racer" event. They came together to teach the olympians some new techniques to improve their skills. Special Olympics Regional Director Laura Miller said the games showcase these athletes abilities.
"A lot of times when people see athletes with disabilities, they just assume that it's not competitive and there aren't high expectations," Miller said. "And that couldn't be further from the truth."
Student athletes trained the special olympians on techniques like the forehand in tennis. If they needed extra help, they worked with them so they could succeed.
Track and field sophomore, Alayna Stalter, volunteered with the Special Olympics in her hometown in high school. She said being able to work with these olympians is fulfilling.
"It's very rewarding," Stalter said. "I love seeing the smiles on their faces and having them be so excited to come learn something new and be a part of our community and be able to do everything with us."
Laci Hawthorne is a junior on the women's basketball team. She encourages other athletes to participate in these games to have fun and meet people with different life experiences.
"I think you should just go for it because we all come from different backgrounds," Hawthorne said. "And it's just fun to interact with other people."
With every game, the athletes prove that their disabilities can't stop them from having fun.
Special olympians train throughout the year for their games. MSU's partnership with the Special Olympics began in 2016.