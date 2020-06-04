MURRAY, KY — Murray State University says they will have in-person classes in the fall 2020 academic year, but they will be modified for the health, safety and well-being of the campus and broader community.
The university says their fall 2020 academic calendar has been condensed to minimize student travel to and from campus during the holidays.
This means classes will begin on Monday, August 17, instead of the 18 and in-person classes will also be held on the two days formerly scheduled for fall break, October 8 and 9.
Additionally, the last day of school will be on November 20.
Students with internships, clinicals, practicum, and other experiential learning may finish through the end of the semester on December 11.
There will be a modified finals week of three days, starting Wednesday, Nov 18 through Friday, Nov. 20, with an additional 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. examination slot on each day.
The university says commencement is planned for Saturday, November 21. Both May and August 2020 graduates will graduate with the students scheduled to graduate in December.
Students will also have the opportunity to advance their academic goals by taking a course remotely on the university's new "Holiday Term," which is online only beginning Monday, November 23 and ending Friday, December 11.
The university says students may only enroll in one course for this term. The "Winter Term," which is also online only, will begin Monday, December 14 and end Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The Spring semester will begin on Monday, January 11.
“Many individuals, including deans, chair’s council leadership, faculty senate representatives, faculty, staff and a Student Government Association student representative have been involved in this decision through shared governance,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd said. “In these discussions, a careful and thoughtful approach was a key focus, with the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and community members being at the forefront. We will do our very best to plan for and implement a successful fall 2020 semester.”