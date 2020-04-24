MURRAY, KY — Murray State University's Board of Regents says they will maintain the university's current tuition rate for both undergraduate and graduate students for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.
Jackson also says the university has taken several measures this spring to assist the current student body, as well as the incoming students.
These steps, Jackson says, include implementing new test-optional guidelines for undergraduate admission, inclusive of new students who apply for admission to be part of this fall's freshman class, as well as prospective students who apply for fall 20201 admission.
Additionally, the "Racers Give" campaign will assist students who are in need of financial support through the newly-established Racer Sustainability Fund.
The campaign is funded through the support of the Murray State University Foundation and private support of alumni, friends, faculty, and staff, as well as the broader community, says Jackson.
Jackson says the campaign has raised more than $156,000 with the goal of raising at least $250,000. This is in addition to the $233,871 raised last fall for the initial "Racers Give" campaign.
These funds will assist incoming and current students beginning this fall with tuition, housing, dining, and textbooks.
New students admitted for the fall are encouraged to register for Summer Orientation. Current students are encouraged to register for fall classes by speaking with their academic advisor.
Jackson says individuals who want to contribute to the Racers Give campaign can do so at give.murraystate.edu.
Jackson says the Murray State Promise program provides scholarship assistance to eligible first-time and new transfer students. Students can visit murraystate.edu/promise to learn more.