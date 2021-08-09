PADUCAH — Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College announced two new partnerships Monday that the schools say will benefit current and future students.
The first agreement is for a memorandum of understanding between the university and community college that provides help to eligible students who want to transfer from a WKCTC associate's degree program to a bachelor's degree program at Murray State.
Eligible students receiving financial aid through WKCTC's Guarantee Program will be able to transfer to Murray State to enroll in classes at the university's Paducah Regional Campus, and the new transfer students who are eligible will receive help with tuition through the Murray State Promise initiative.
The memorandum of understanding will also allow Murray State to assist students who want to transfer credits earned at Murray State to WKCTC to complete an associate's degree.
The second partnership is a "2+2 agreement" that Murray State says will provide students who've earned exercise science associate's degrees at WKCTC with a seamless transfer process to Murray State's bachelor's degree program.