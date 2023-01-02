CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — With severe weather in the forecast Monday night, the Calloway County Fiscal Court says Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open to the community as a storm shelter.
A Local 6 Weather Authority Alert is in place for Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
MORE DETAILS: Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding
According to a Facebook post from the Calloway County Fiscal Court, the county's emergency management office says Racer Arena will be open as a storm shelter starting at 7 p.m. Monday. The post says the area will remain open as a shelter "until the severe weather threat is over.
Local 6 meteorologist Noah Bergren says the threat of heavy rain totals is high Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Additionally, Bergren says frequent lightening and small hail are expected.
Regarding the possibility of tornadoes, Bergren says:
"There will be multiple rounds of storms tonight. The round with the greatest spin-up tornado & wind damage risk will arrive in the form of a "QLCS" (squall line) between 12AM and 5AM. The rain (and localized significant flood risk) will linger past 5AM, but severe risk confined to that time. Anywhere on this leading edge, spin-up tornadoes are possible. At this point I would be very surprised if we did not have at least one or two tornadoes somewhere at a minimum. But time will tell.
"Tornadoes along squall lines remember are often short lived, rain wrapped, and EF0-EF1-EF2 strength. Tornadoes over EF2 strength in a squall line are very uncommon and hard to occur."