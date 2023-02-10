The Grammy Awards were a few days ago, and you may have wondered what it's like to be there in person.
A local teen knows exactly what it's like. She was there, thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Macy Todd of Murray Kentucky. She's a patient at St. Jude Children's Hospital who was treated for leukemia for three years.
Now, Macy is symptom free with no evidence of disease.
After waiting for years due to COVID-19 restrictions , Macy was finally able to get her wish to attend the Grammys.
She and three other Make-A-Wish kids got the full red carpet treatment.