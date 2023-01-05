GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
Deputy Peyton Jackson and Sgt. Chris Mensinger located a single vehicle on its side in the ditch. The investigation revealed Elexis F. Williams in a 2006 Nissan Versa had been westbound on KY 464. When taking a sharp turn, the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree and then came to rest on an embankment on its passenger side.
The Sheriff’s Office says in the release they would like to express their sincerest condolences to the Williams family.