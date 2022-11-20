MURRAY, KY — For Transgender Day of Remembrance, people in Murray will gather to honor the trans people killed this year, as well as the five people who were killed Saturday night at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado.
The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the Playhouse in the Park annex across from Central Park at 907 Arcadia Cir.
At least 32 trans and gender nonconforming people have been killed in the U.S. since the beginning of 2022, according to a Human Rights Campaign (HRC) report.
However, the report stresses data collection on this topic can be incomplete or unreliable—some deaths may go unreported, or some victims may not be identified as trans or gender nonconforming.
"Transgender," often shortened to "trans," is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and/or expression is different from cultural expectations based on the sex they were assigned at birth.
"Gender nonconforming" is a broad term that refers to people who do not conform to the traditional expectations of their gender, whether through expression, behavior or some other combination.
This occasion is observed annually on Nov. 20.
Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a trans woman who was killed in 1998, according to GLAAD. The vigil commemorated all the transgender people lost to violence since Hester's death and began the annual tradition.
For more information about Transgender Day of Remembrance, visit glaad.org/tdor.